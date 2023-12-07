Will Teddy Blueger Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 7?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Vancouver Canucks and the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Teddy Blueger a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Teddy Blueger score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Blueger stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Blueger scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Wild.
- Blueger has no points on the power play.
- Blueger averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.0%.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Blueger recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|13:32
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|15:44
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:04
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Away
|L 5-2
Canucks vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
