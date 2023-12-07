For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Vancouver Canucks and the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Teddy Blueger a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Teddy Blueger score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Blueger stats and insights

  • In one of 12 games this season, Blueger scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Wild.
  • Blueger has no points on the power play.
  • Blueger averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.0%.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Blueger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Devils 1 0 1 13:32 Home L 6-5
12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:39 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:33 Home L 4-1
11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:34 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 15:44 Away W 5-1
11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:04 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:10 Home L 4-3
11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:29 Away L 5-2

Canucks vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

