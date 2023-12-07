On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks go head to head against the Minnesota Wild. Is Tyler Myers going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tyler Myers score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Myers stats and insights

  • Myers has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
  • Myers has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Myers averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Myers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:23 Home L 6-5
12/2/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:02 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 4-1
11/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 23:06 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:55 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 20:58 Away W 5-1
11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:13 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:40 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 18:37 Home L 4-3
11/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:37 Away L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.