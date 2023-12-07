On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks go head to head against the Minnesota Wild. Is Tyler Myers going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Tyler Myers score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Myers stats and insights

Myers has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

Myers has picked up one assist on the power play.

Myers averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Myers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:23 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:02 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 23:06 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:55 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 20:58 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:13 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:40 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 18:37 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:37 Away L 5-2

Canucks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

