Will Tyler Myers Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 7?
On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks go head to head against the Minnesota Wild. Is Tyler Myers going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Tyler Myers score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Myers stats and insights
- Myers has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
- Myers has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Myers averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Myers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|22:02
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|23:06
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:55
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|20:58
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|18:37
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|22:37
|Away
|L 5-2
Canucks vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
