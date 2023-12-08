The Utah Jazz (7-14) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (10-10) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 225.5.

Clippers vs. Jazz Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Clippers -6.5 225.5

Clippers Betting Records & Stats

  • In six of 20 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 225.5 points.
  • Los Angeles' games this season have had an average of 222.2 points, 3.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Clippers have gone 8-12-0 ATS this season.
  • Los Angeles has been the favorite in 15 games this season and won 10 (66.7%) of those contests.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won six of its eight games when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Clippers.

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • Utah has played 15 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 225.5 points.
  • The average total for Utah's games this season has been 231.1, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, Utah has compiled an 11-10-0 record against the spread.
  • The Jazz have come away with four wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Utah has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Clippers vs Jazz Additional Info

Clippers vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Clippers 6 30% 112.9 224.2 109.3 229.1 227.4
Jazz 15 71.4% 111.3 224.2 119.8 229.1 229.2

Additional Clippers Insights & Trends

  • The Clippers have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
  • Three of Clippers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles has played better when playing at home, covering five times in 10 home games, and three times in 10 road games.
  • The 112.9 points per game the Clippers score are 6.9 fewer points than the Jazz allow (119.8).
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 119.8 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • Utah has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall in its past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Jazz have hit the over four times.
  • Utah has performed better against the spread at home (8-2-0) than on the road (3-8-0) this year.
  • The Jazz score only two more points per game (111.3) than the Clippers allow (109.3).
  • Utah has put together an 8-4 ATS record and a 6-6 overall record in games it scores more than 109.3 points.

Clippers vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Clippers and Jazz Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Clippers 8-12 4-4 7-13
Jazz 11-10 3-4 12-9

Clippers vs. Jazz Point Insights

Clippers Jazz
112.9
Points Scored (PG)
 111.3
19
NBA Rank (PPG)
 22
4-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 8-4
4-2
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 6-6
109.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 119.8
5
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
7-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 6-1
8-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 4-3

