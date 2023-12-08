How to Watch the Clippers vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:33 PM AKST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (7-14) aim to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (10-10) on December 8, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Clippers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Clippers vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
Clippers vs Jazz Additional Info
|Clippers vs Jazz Players to Watch
|Clippers vs Jazz Injury Report
|Clippers vs Jazz Betting Trends & Stats
|Clippers vs Jazz Odds/Over/Under
|Clippers vs Jazz Prediction
|Clippers vs Jazz Player Props
Clippers Stats Insights
- The Clippers make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (48.7%).
- Los Angeles has a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.7% from the field.
- The Clippers are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank third.
- The Clippers record 6.9 fewer points per game (112.9) than the Jazz give up (119.8).
- Los Angeles has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 119.8 points.
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz are shooting 44.5% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 45.1% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.
- Utah is 4-5 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Clippers are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank first.
- The Jazz put up only 2.0 more points per game (111.3) than the Clippers give up to opponents (109.3).
- When it scores more than 109.3 points, Utah is 6-6.
Clippers Home & Away Comparison
- The Clippers are averaging 111.2 points per game at home. In away games, they are playing better on offense, averaging 114.5 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Los Angeles is giving up 12.2 fewer points per game (103.2) than in away games (115.4).
- When playing at home, the Clippers are sinking 0.6 more threes per game (12.1) than in away games (11.5). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to in away games (36.3%).
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Jazz average 119.7 points per game, 16.0 more than on the road (103.7). Defensively they concede 116.7 points per game at home, 5.9 less than away (122.6).
- At home Utah is allowing 116.7 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than it is on the road (122.6).
- At home the Jazz are collecting 27.2 assists per game, 1.6 more than away (25.6).
Clippers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mason Plumlee
|Out
|Knee
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jordan Clarkson
|Questionable
|Thigh
|Lauri Markkanen
|Out
|Hamstring
|Kelly Olynyk
|Questionable
|Shoulder
