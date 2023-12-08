The Utah Jazz (7-14) aim to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (10-10) on December 8, 2023.

Clippers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports

Clippers vs Jazz Additional Info

Clippers Stats Insights

The Clippers make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (48.7%).

Los Angeles has a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.7% from the field.

The Clippers are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank third.

The Clippers record 6.9 fewer points per game (112.9) than the Jazz give up (119.8).

Los Angeles has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 119.8 points.

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz are shooting 44.5% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 45.1% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.

Utah is 4-5 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Clippers are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank first.

The Jazz put up only 2.0 more points per game (111.3) than the Clippers give up to opponents (109.3).

When it scores more than 109.3 points, Utah is 6-6.

Clippers Home & Away Comparison

The Clippers are averaging 111.2 points per game at home. In away games, they are playing better on offense, averaging 114.5 points per contest.

When playing at home, Los Angeles is giving up 12.2 fewer points per game (103.2) than in away games (115.4).

When playing at home, the Clippers are sinking 0.6 more threes per game (12.1) than in away games (11.5). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to in away games (36.3%).

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home the Jazz average 119.7 points per game, 16.0 more than on the road (103.7). Defensively they concede 116.7 points per game at home, 5.9 less than away (122.6).

At home Utah is allowing 116.7 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than it is on the road (122.6).

At home the Jazz are collecting 27.2 assists per game, 1.6 more than away (25.6).

Clippers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Mason Plumlee Out Knee

Jazz Injuries