There is one matchup on Thursday's Liga MX schedule, Tigres UANL playing Pumas UNAM.

In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know regarding Thursday's Liga MX action here. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL

Tigres UANL travels to play Pumas UNAM at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

TUDN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Pumas UNAM (+145)

Pumas UNAM (+145) Underdog: Tigres UANL (+210)

Tigres UANL (+210) Draw: (+215)

(+215) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.