The Portland Trail Blazers (6-14), on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Moda Center, take on the Dallas Mavericks (12-8). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks matchup in this article.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW

Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-7.5) 227.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mavericks (-8) 228.5 -310 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks outscore opponents by 2.7 points per game (scoring 119.7 points per game to rank fifth in the league while giving up 117 per outing to rank 21st in the NBA) and have a +54 scoring differential overall.

The Trail Blazers put up 105.2 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 111.8 per outing (12th in NBA). They have a -132 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

These two teams are scoring 224.9 points per game between them, 2.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams give up 228.8 points per game combined, 1.3 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Dallas has put together a 10-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Portland has covered 10 times in 20 matchups with a spread this season.

Trail Blazers and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 - Mavericks +2500 +1100 -

