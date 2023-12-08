The Portland Trail Blazers (6-14) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the Dallas Mavericks (12-8) on Friday, December 8 at Moda Center, with the opening tip at 10:00 PM ET.

The Trail Blazers are coming off of a 110-106 loss to the Warriors in their last outing on Wednesday. Anfernee Simons totaled 28 points, one rebound and four assists for the Trail Blazers.

Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 6.8 6.3 0.8 Jerami Grant PF Questionable Concussion 22.1 3.8 2.2 Deandre Ayton C Questionable Knee 12.9 10.8 1.6 Ishmail Wainright SF Out Knee 0 0 0

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe), Josh Green: Questionable (Elbow), Grant Williams: Questionable (Knee)

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW

