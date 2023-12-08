The Dallas Mavericks (12-8) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (6-14) on December 8, 2023.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports

Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers are shooting 43.4% from the field, 5.1% lower than the 48.5% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.

Portland has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.5% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 19th.

The Trail Blazers put up an average of 105.2 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 117 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Portland is 1-1 when it scores more than 117 points.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Trail Blazers put up 102 points per game, 4.9 less than away (106.9). On defense they give up 111.7 points per game at home, 0.1 less than on the road (111.8).

At home the Trail Blazers are collecting 21.4 assists per game, 0.8 less than on the road (22.2).

Trail Blazers Injuries