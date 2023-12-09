Will Adam Larsson Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 9?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken go head to head against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Adam Larsson going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Adam Larsson score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Larsson stats and insights
- Larsson has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Lightning this season in one game (zero shots).
- Larsson has no points on the power play.
- He has a 1.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 99 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Larsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|25:12
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|23:56
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|25:47
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|24:07
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:12
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|20:31
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|23:09
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|24:38
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|24:27
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Kraken vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
