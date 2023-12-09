Should you wager on Andrei Kuzmenko to find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks and the Carolina Hurricanes face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuzmenko stats and insights

  • In four of 24 games this season, Kuzmenko has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
  • Kuzmenko has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
  • Kuzmenko averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 86 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.7 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.

Kuzmenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 6-5
12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:50 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:27 Home L 4-1
11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 3-1
11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:47 Home L 4-3
11/15/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:06 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:53 Away W 5-2

Canucks vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

