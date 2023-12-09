The Vancouver Canucks, Andrei Kuzmenko among them, play the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. If you'd like to wager on Kuzmenko's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Kuzmenko has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 13:32 on the ice per game.

Kuzmenko has a goal in four games this year through 24 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 12 of 24 games this season, Kuzmenko has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Kuzmenko has an assist in 10 of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 50% that Kuzmenko goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Kuzmenko has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 24 Games 2 15 Points 2 4 Goals 0 11 Assists 2

