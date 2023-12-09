Should you bet on Brandon Tanev to find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

Tanev has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

Tanev has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 99 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:02 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:15 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 2-0 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 3:37 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 14:51 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:29 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:46 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:49 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 14:15 Home L 5-1

Kraken vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

