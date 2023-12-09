Brock Boeser will be on the ice when the Vancouver Canucks and Carolina Hurricanes meet on Saturday at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Boeser available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Brock Boeser vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Boeser has a plus-minus rating of +9, while averaging 18:49 on the ice per game.

In Boeser's 27 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Boeser has a point in 19 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points eight times.

Boeser has an assist in 12 of 27 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Boeser's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Boeser has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Boeser Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 27 Games 2 31 Points 1 18 Goals 1 13 Assists 0

