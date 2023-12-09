Having lost three straight, the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in on BSSO and ESPN+ to see the Hurricanes play the Canucks.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 70 total goals (2.6 per game), 10th in the NHL.

The Canucks are the NHL's top scorers, with 103 goals (3.8 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Canucks are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Canucks have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 31 goals during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % J.T. Miller 27 14 25 39 13 13 54% Quinn Hughes 27 9 27 36 20 14 - Elias Pettersson 27 10 24 34 10 14 49.5% Brock Boeser 27 18 13 31 11 10 14.3% Filip Hronek 27 2 23 25 23 6 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are giving up 86 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in league action.

The Hurricanes' 84 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 33 goals during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players