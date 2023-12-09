How to Watch the Canucks vs. Hurricanes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:12 PM AKST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Having lost three straight, the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
You can tune in on BSSO and ESPN+ to see the Hurricanes play the Canucks.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canucks vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 70 total goals (2.6 per game), 10th in the NHL.
- The Canucks are the NHL's top scorers, with 103 goals (3.8 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Canucks are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Canucks have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 31 goals during that span.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|J.T. Miller
|27
|14
|25
|39
|13
|13
|54%
|Quinn Hughes
|27
|9
|27
|36
|20
|14
|-
|Elias Pettersson
|27
|10
|24
|34
|10
|14
|49.5%
|Brock Boeser
|27
|18
|13
|31
|11
|10
|14.3%
|Filip Hronek
|27
|2
|23
|25
|23
|6
|-
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes are giving up 86 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in league action.
- The Hurricanes' 84 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 33 goals during that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|23
|8
|14
|22
|15
|11
|53.2%
|Seth Jarvis
|26
|9
|10
|19
|7
|14
|47.3%
|Martin Necas
|26
|7
|12
|19
|12
|7
|36.8%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|26
|11
|7
|18
|10
|11
|48%
|Michael Bunting
|25
|6
|10
|16
|16
|9
|33.3%
