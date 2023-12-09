The Carolina Hurricanes (14-11-1) are slight favorites when they visit the Vancouver Canucks (17-9-1) on Saturday, December 9 in what is projected to be a competitive matchup. The Hurricanes are -115 on the moneyline to win against the Canucks (-105) in the contest, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.

Canucks vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canucks vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Canucks vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Carolina's 26 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 13 times.

The Hurricanes have been victorious in 14 of their 23 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (60.9%).

The Canucks have secured an upset victory in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Carolina is 14-9 (victorious in 60.9% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Vancouver has gone 6-5 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 4-6 4-5-1 6.4 3.3 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.3 3.4 4 13.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 4-5 5-5-0 6.5 3.1 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.1 2.8 4 12.9% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

