The Vancouver Canucks (17-9-1) host the Carolina Hurricanes (14-11-1), who have fallen in three straight, on Saturday, December 9 at 10:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Canucks' offense has totaled 31 goals in their past 10 games, while conceding 28 goals. A total of 31 power-play opportunities during that span have turned into four power-play goals (12.9%). They are 5-5-0 in those games.

Here is our prediction for who will clinch the win in Saturday's game.

Canucks vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final result of Canucks 4, Hurricanes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-110)

Canucks (-110) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks are 17-9-1 overall and 1-1-2 in overtime games.

In the nine games Vancouver has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-4-1 record (good for nine points).

In the one game this season the Canucks recorded only one goal, they lost.

Vancouver has finished 2-3-0 in the five games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering four points).

The Canucks have scored at least three goals 20 times, and are 15-4-1 in those games (to record 31 points).

In the seven games when Vancouver has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up nine points after finishing 4-2-1.

In the 14 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 9-4-1 (19 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents 13 times, and went 8-5-0 (16 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 3rd 3.81 Goals Scored 3.23 15th 5th 2.59 Goals Allowed 3.31 20th 27th 28.6 Shots 34.6 1st 13th 30 Shots Allowed 25.2 1st 5th 26.8% Power Play % 20.69% 16th 27th 74.7% Penalty Kill % 78.31% 19th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Canucks vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.