Canucks vs. Hurricanes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 9
The Vancouver Canucks (17-9-1) host the Carolina Hurricanes (14-11-1), who have fallen in three straight, on Saturday, December 9 at 10:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Canucks' offense has totaled 31 goals in their past 10 games, while conceding 28 goals. A total of 31 power-play opportunities during that span have turned into four power-play goals (12.9%). They are 5-5-0 in those games.
Here is our prediction for who will clinch the win in Saturday's game.
Canucks vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final result of Canucks 4, Hurricanes 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-110)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Canucks vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Canucks Splits and Trends
- The Canucks are 17-9-1 overall and 1-1-2 in overtime games.
- In the nine games Vancouver has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-4-1 record (good for nine points).
- In the one game this season the Canucks recorded only one goal, they lost.
- Vancouver has finished 2-3-0 in the five games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering four points).
- The Canucks have scored at least three goals 20 times, and are 15-4-1 in those games (to record 31 points).
- In the seven games when Vancouver has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up nine points after finishing 4-2-1.
- In the 14 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 9-4-1 (19 points).
- The Canucks have been outshot by opponents 13 times, and went 8-5-0 (16 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Canucks Rank
|Canucks AVG
|Hurricanes AVG
|Hurricanes Rank
|3rd
|3.81
|Goals Scored
|3.23
|15th
|5th
|2.59
|Goals Allowed
|3.31
|20th
|27th
|28.6
|Shots
|34.6
|1st
|13th
|30
|Shots Allowed
|25.2
|1st
|5th
|26.8%
|Power Play %
|20.69%
|16th
|27th
|74.7%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.31%
|19th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Canucks vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.