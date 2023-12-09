Martin Necas and Quinn Hughes will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday, December 9 at 10:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Hurricanes Game Information

Canucks Players to Watch

J.T. Miller is a top offensive contributor for his team with 39 points (1.4 per game), as he has scored 14 goals and 25 assists in 27 games (playing 20:06 per game).

Hughes has made a major impact for Vancouver this season with 36 points (nine goals and 27 assists).

This season, Elias Pettersson has scored 10 goals and contributed 24 assists for Vancouver, giving him a point total of 34.

In the crease, Vancouver's Casey DeSmith is 5-2-1 this season, collecting 231 saves and allowing 22 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .913 save percentage (20th in the league).

Hurricanes Players to Watch

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, with 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) and an average ice time of 17:32 per game.

Necas has chipped in with 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists).

Seth Jarvis has scored nine goals and added 10 assists in 26 games for Carolina.

Frederik Andersen's record is 4-1-0. He has given up 15 goals (2.87 goals against average) and made 127 saves.

Canucks vs. Hurricanes Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 15th 3.23 Goals Scored 3.81 3rd 20th 3.31 Goals Allowed 2.59 4th 1st 34.6 Shots 28.6 27th 1st 25.2 Shots Allowed 30 14th 16th 20.69% Power Play % 26.8% 4th 19th 78.31% Penalty Kill % 74.7% 27th

