Canucks vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:46 AM AKST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (14-11-1) visit the Vancouver Canucks (17-9-1) at Rogers Arena on Saturday, December 9 at 10:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+. The Hurricanes have lost three straight games.
Canucks vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-130)
|Canucks (+105)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Canucks Betting Insights
- This season the Canucks have been an underdog 11 times, and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.
- Vancouver has a record of 5-4 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Canucks, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.
- Vancouver has played 18 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.
Canucks vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|84 (10th)
|Goals
|103 (1st)
|86 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|70 (10th)
|18 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|26 (3rd)
|18 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|21 (28th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- Vancouver owns a 4-5-0 record versus the spread while going 5-5-0 straight up in its past 10 contests.
- Five of Vancouver's past 10 contests have hit the over.
- The Canucks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.
- Over the past 10 games, the Canucks and their opponents are averaging 1.9 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 10.6 goals.
- The Canucks have the league's top-scoring offense (103 total goals, 3.8 per game).
- The Canucks' 70 total goals given up (2.6 per game) are the 10th-fewest in the NHL.
- Their second-best goal differential is +33.
