The Carolina Hurricanes (14-11-1) visit the Vancouver Canucks (17-9-1) at Rogers Arena on Saturday, December 9 at 10:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+. The Hurricanes have lost three straight games.

Canucks vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-130) Canucks (+105) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

This season the Canucks have been an underdog 11 times, and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

Vancouver has a record of 5-4 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Canucks, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.

Vancouver has played 18 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Canucks vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Canucks vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 84 (10th) Goals 103 (1st) 86 (21st) Goals Allowed 70 (10th) 18 (11th) Power Play Goals 26 (3rd) 18 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 21 (28th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

Vancouver owns a 4-5-0 record versus the spread while going 5-5-0 straight up in its past 10 contests.

Five of Vancouver's past 10 contests have hit the over.

The Canucks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Canucks and their opponents are averaging 1.9 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 10.6 goals.

The Canucks have the league's top-scoring offense (103 total goals, 3.8 per game).

The Canucks' 70 total goals given up (2.6 per game) are the 10th-fewest in the NHL.

Their second-best goal differential is +33.

