Oddsmakers have listed player props for Sebastian Aho, J.T. Miller and others when the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Hurricanes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Miller's 39 points are important for Vancouver. He has put up 14 goals and 25 assists in 27 games.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 vs. Devils Dec. 5 1 2 3 4 at Flames Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 30 0 1 1 3 vs. Ducks Nov. 28 0 2 2 3

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Quinn Hughes is one of the top contributors for Vancouver with 36 total points (1.3 per game), with nine goals and 27 assists in 27 games.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Dec. 5 0 2 2 4 at Flames Dec. 2 1 0 1 1 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Nov. 28 0 0 0 3

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Vancouver's Elias Pettersson is among the leaders on the team with 34 total points (10 goals and 24 assists).

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils Dec. 5 0 2 2 4 at Flames Dec. 2 1 1 2 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 30 0 0 0 0 vs. Ducks Nov. 28 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Aho is Carolina's leading contributor with 22 points. He has eight goals and 14 assists this season.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 at Oilers Dec. 6 0 0 0 4 at Jets Dec. 4 0 0 0 6 vs. Sabres Dec. 2 2 0 2 6 vs. Islanders Nov. 30 1 0 1 4

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Seth Jarvis is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) to the team.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 at Oilers Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 at Jets Dec. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Sabres Dec. 2 0 1 1 2 vs. Islanders Nov. 30 0 0 0 1

