Will Dakota Joshua Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 9?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Dakota Joshua find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Joshua stats and insights
- In four of 26 games this season, Joshua has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
- Joshua has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 15.4% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have given up 86 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.7 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.
Joshua recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|11:12
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|15:14
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:23
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|14:01
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Home
|L 4-3
Canucks vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
