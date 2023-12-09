In the upcoming tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Devin Shore to find the back of the net for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Shore stats and insights

Shore has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Shore has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 99 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

