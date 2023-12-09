Eeli Tolvanen will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Seattle Kraken face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Climate Pledge Arena. Does a wager on Tolvanen intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

Tolvanen's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:10 per game on the ice, is +2.

In five of 27 games this season, Tolvanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 14 of 27 games this year, Tolvanen has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Tolvanen has an assist in 11 of 27 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Tolvanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Tolvanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 99 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 27 Games 5 17 Points 1 6 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

