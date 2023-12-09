Will Elias Pettersson Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 9?
Should you wager on Elias Pettersson to light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks and the Carolina Hurricanes face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Pettersson stats and insights
- In eight of 27 games this season, Pettersson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also 10 assists.
- Pettersson's shooting percentage is 15.9%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 86 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.7 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.
Pettersson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|22:37
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|20:56
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|21:33
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|24:09
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:59
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:08
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:35
|Home
|L 4-3
Canucks vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
