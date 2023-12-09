Elias Pettersson Game Preview: Canucks vs. Hurricanes - December 9
Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks will face the Carolina Hurricanes at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Looking to wager on Pettersson's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Elias Pettersson vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)
Pettersson Season Stats Insights
- In 27 games this season, Pettersson has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 19:52 on the ice per game.
- Pettersson has scored a goal in eight of 27 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Pettersson has a point in 19 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.
- In 15 of 27 games this season, Pettersson has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.
- The implied probability that Pettersson hits the over on his points prop total is 70.4%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Pettersson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 55.6%.
Pettersson Stats vs. the Hurricanes
- The Hurricanes are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|27
|Games
|2
|34
|Points
|1
|10
|Goals
|0
|24
|Assists
|1
