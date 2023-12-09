For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Filip Hronek a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Hronek stats and insights

In two of 27 games this season, Hronek has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.

He has two goals on the power play, and also six assists.

He has a 3.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 86 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.7 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.

Hronek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 26:54 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:04 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 2 0 2 21:32 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 25:42 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 26:27 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 28:46 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 23:28 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 26:51 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 26:01 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 29:03 Home L 4-3

Canucks vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

