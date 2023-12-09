Filip Hronek and the Vancouver Canucks will play on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. There are prop bets for Hronek available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Filip Hronek vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Hronek Season Stats Insights

Hronek has averaged 24:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +14).

In two of 27 games this year, Hronek has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Hronek has a point in 19 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points six times.

Hronek has an assist in 18 of 27 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Hronek's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hronek has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hronek Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 27 Games 1 25 Points 0 2 Goals 0 23 Assists 0

