The Carolina Hurricanes (14-11-1) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they face the Vancouver Canucks (17-9-1) on the road on Saturday, December 9 at 10:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Canucks have a 5-5-0 record in their last 10 contests. They have scored 31 goals while giving up 28 in that time. On the power play, 31 opportunities have resulted in four goals (12.9% success rate).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Saturday's hockey action.

Canucks vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this encounter expects a final tally of Canucks 4, Hurricanes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-105)

Canucks (-105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have a record of 17-9-1 this season and are 1-1-2 in overtime contests.

Vancouver has earned nine points (4-4-1) in its nine games decided by one goal.

This season the Canucks scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

When Vancouver has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned four points (2-3-0 record).

The Canucks have earned 31 points in their 20 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Vancouver has scored a single power-play goal in seven games has a record of 4-2-1 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vancouver has posted a record of 9-4-1 (19 points).

The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Canucks finished 8-5-0 in those contests (16 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 15th 3.23 Goals Scored 3.81 3rd 20th 3.31 Goals Allowed 2.59 5th 1st 34.6 Shots 28.6 27th 1st 25.2 Shots Allowed 30 14th 16th 20.69% Power Play % 26.8% 4th 19th 78.31% Penalty Kill % 74.7% 27th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Canucks vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.