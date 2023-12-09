The Vancouver Canucks, with Ilya Mikheyev, are in action Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Mikheyev against the Hurricanes, we have plenty of info to help.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Mikheyev has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 14:16 on the ice per game.

Mikheyev has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 23 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 12 of 23 games this year, Mikheyev has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In six of 23 games this year, Mikheyev has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Mikheyev hits the over on his points prop total is 42.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Mikheyev going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 86 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 23 Games 2 14 Points 0 8 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

