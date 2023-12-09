Will J.T. Miller Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 9?
Can we expect J.T. Miller scoring a goal when the Vancouver Canucks play the Carolina Hurricanes at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will J.T. Miller score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Miller stats and insights
- Miller has scored in 14 of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.
- He has seven goals on the power play, and also 10 assists.
- Miller averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.6%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.7 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.
Miller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|3
|1
|2
|21:08
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:35
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:50
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|20:31
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|3
|0
|3
|20:47
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|20:09
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|21:01
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|19:36
|Home
|L 4-3
Canucks vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
