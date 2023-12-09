J.T. Miller and the Vancouver Canucks will play the Carolina Hurricanes at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Rogers Arena. Looking to wager on Miller's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

J.T. Miller vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miller Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Miller has averaged 20:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +11.

In 14 of 27 games this season, Miller has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Miller has a point in 20 games this season (out of 27), including multiple points 12 times.

Miller has an assist in 14 of 27 games this season, with multiple assists on nine occasions.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Miller hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Miller has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Miller Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 86 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 27 Games 2 39 Points 3 14 Goals 3 25 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.