In the upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Jared McCann to light the lamp for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McCann stats and insights

McCann has scored in 11 of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has scored one goal versus the Lightning this season in one game (six shots).

On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.

McCann averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 99 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McCann recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:08 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:13 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 19:03 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:12 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 16:37 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 1 1 0 15:28 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:39 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:39 Home W 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.