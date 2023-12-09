Jared McCann and the Seattle Kraken will play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Climate Pledge Arena. If you'd like to wager on McCann's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jared McCann vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

McCann Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, McCann has averaged 17:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -11.

McCann has netted a goal in a game 11 times this year in 27 games played, including multiple goals once.

McCann has a point in 12 of 27 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In five of 27 games this year, McCann has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that McCann goes over his points prop total is 57.1%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of McCann going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

McCann Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 99 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 27 Games 3 17 Points 3 12 Goals 2 5 Assists 1

