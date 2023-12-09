Having lost six straight, the Seattle Kraken welcome in the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

You can turn on BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ to see the Kraken try to defeat the Lightning.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs Lightning Additional Info

Kraken vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/30/2023 Lightning Kraken 4-3 (F/OT) SEA

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have given up 91 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 27th in the league.

The Kraken's 70 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 27th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 27 4 17 21 15 12 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 27 7 13 20 11 16 33.3% Eeli Tolvanen 27 6 11 17 10 10 41.2% Jared McCann 27 12 5 17 8 6 50% Jaden Schwartz 23 8 7 15 6 14 61.4%

Lightning Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Lightning are conceding 99 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 30th in NHL play.

The Lightning score the third-most goals in the league (91 total, 3.2 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Lightning are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that time.

Lightning Key Players