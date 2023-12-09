Kraken vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:46 AM AKST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (12-11-5) visit the Seattle Kraken (8-13-6), who have lost six straight, on Saturday, December 9 at 10:00 PM ET on BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.
Kraken vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-125)
|Kraken (+105)
|6
|Lightning (-1.5)
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been made an underdog 17 times this season, and won five, or 29.4%, of those games.
- Seattle is 5-11 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.
- Seattle's games this season have had more than 6 goals 17 of 27 times.
Kraken vs Lightning Additional Info
Kraken vs. Lightning Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|91 (3rd)
|Goals
|70 (27th)
|99 (30th)
|Goals Allowed
|91 (27th)
|29 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (11th)
|15 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|19 (21st)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle possesses a 4-6-0 record against the spread while finishing 3-5-2 overall over its past 10 contests.
- Seattle has gone over the total in six of its last 10 contests.
- The Kraken have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's over/under of 6.
- During the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents averaged 0.1 more goals than their season game score average of 7.3 goals.
- The Kraken's 70 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.
- The Kraken have allowed 3.4 goals per game, 91 total, which ranks 27th among league teams.
- They have a -21 goal differential, which ranks 29th in the league.
