Will Matthew Beniers Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 9?
Will Matthew Beniers light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Matthew Beniers score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Beniers stats and insights
- In four of 27 games this season, Beniers has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Lightning this season in one game (three shots).
- Beniers has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.
- He has an 8.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have conceded 99 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Beniers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|16:10
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:54
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|20:03
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|16:22
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|20:01
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Kraken vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
