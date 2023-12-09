The Seattle Kraken, with Matthew Beniers, are in action Saturday versus the Tampa Bay Lightning at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Beniers' props? Here is some information to help you.

Matthew Beniers vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers' plus-minus this season, in 18:26 per game on the ice, is -17.

Beniers has a goal in four games this season through 27 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In nine of 27 games this season, Beniers has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Beniers has an assist in seven of 27 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Beniers goes over his points prop total is 53.5%, based on the odds.

Beniers has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Beniers Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 99 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 27 Games 3 13 Points 0 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

