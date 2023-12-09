For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Vancouver Canucks and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nils Aman a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Aman stats and insights

Aman is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.

Aman has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.7 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

