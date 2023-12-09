Will Nils Aman Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 9?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Vancouver Canucks and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nils Aman a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Aman stats and insights
- Aman is yet to score through seven games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.
- Aman has zero points on the power play.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.7 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
