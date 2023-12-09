Will Noah Juulsen Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 9?
In the upcoming tilt against the Carolina Hurricanes, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Noah Juulsen to light the lamp for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Noah Juulsen score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Juulsen stats and insights
- Juulsen is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.
- Juulsen has no points on the power play.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.7 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.
Juulsen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Home
|L 4-3
Canucks vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
