For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Oliver Bjorkstrand a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjorkstrand stats and insights

  • Bjorkstrand has scored in six of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has taken three shots in one game against the Lightning this season, but has not scored.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also six assists.
  • He has a 9.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have given up 99 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Bjorkstrand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:55 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:56 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:25 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 4 1 3 16:17 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:28 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:59 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:01 Home W 4-3 SO

Kraken vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

