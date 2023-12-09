Should you wager on Phillip Di Giuseppe to light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks and the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Phillip Di Giuseppe score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Di Giuseppe stats and insights

Di Giuseppe has scored in three of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Di Giuseppe has zero points on the power play.

Di Giuseppe averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.4%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.7 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.

Di Giuseppe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:12 Home W 2-0 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:23 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:30 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:46 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 13:36 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:40 Home W 4-3 OT

Canucks vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

