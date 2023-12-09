In the upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Pierre-Edouard Bellemare to light the lamp for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bellemare stats and insights

In two of 23 games this season, Bellemare has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Lightning this season in one game (zero shots).

Bellemare has no points on the power play.

Bellemare's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 99 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Bellemare recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:52 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 7:34 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:22 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:29 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:13 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:36 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 10:39 Away L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

