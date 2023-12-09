Can we expect Quinn Hughes finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks face off with the Carolina Hurricanes at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hughes stats and insights

  • Hughes has scored in eight of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.
  • Hughes has picked up one goal and 14 assists on the power play.
  • He has an 11.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.7 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 27:57 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 2 0 2 26:41 Home L 6-5
12/2/2023 Flames 1 1 0 22:40 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 27:33 Home L 4-1
11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 24:37 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 29:49 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 22:36 Away W 5-1
11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 27:53 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 23:24 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 28:07 Home L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.