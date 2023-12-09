Will Quinn Hughes Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 9?
Can we expect Quinn Hughes finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks face off with the Carolina Hurricanes at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Hughes stats and insights
- Hughes has scored in eight of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.
- Hughes has picked up one goal and 14 assists on the power play.
- He has an 11.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.7 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.
Hughes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|27:57
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|26:41
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|22:40
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|27:33
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|24:37
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|29:49
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|22:36
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|27:53
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|23:24
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|28:07
|Home
|L 4-3
Canucks vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
