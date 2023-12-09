The Vancouver Canucks, including Quinn Hughes, will be in action Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Does a bet on Hughes intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Quinn Hughes vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Hughes has averaged 24:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +18.

Hughes has netted a goal in a game eight times this year in 27 games played, including multiple goals once.

Hughes has a point in 20 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Hughes has an assist in 16 of 27 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Hughes' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 68.9% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Hughes has an implied probability of 60.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hughes Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 86 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 27 Games 1 36 Points 1 9 Goals 0 27 Assists 1

