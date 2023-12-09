Will Teddy Blueger Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 9?
In the upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Teddy Blueger to score a goal for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Teddy Blueger score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Blueger stats and insights
- Blueger has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.
- Blueger has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 86 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.7 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.
Blueger recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|15:43
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|13:32
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|15:44
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:04
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Home
|L 4-3
Canucks vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
