In the upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Teddy Blueger to score a goal for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Teddy Blueger score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Blueger stats and insights

Blueger has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Blueger has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 86 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.7 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.

Blueger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Wild 1 1 0 15:43 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 1 0 1 13:32 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:39 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:33 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:34 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 15:44 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:04 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:10 Home L 4-3

Canucks vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

