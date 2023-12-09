Will Tyler Myers Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 9?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Myers light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Tyler Myers score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Myers stats and insights
- Myers has scored in two of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
- Myers has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Myers averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 86 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.7 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.
Myers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|16:40
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|22:02
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|23:06
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:55
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|20:58
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|18:37
|Home
|L 4-3
Canucks vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
