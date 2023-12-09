Will Vince Dunn Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 9?
Can we anticipate Vince Dunn lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dunn stats and insights
- Dunn has scored in four of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Lightning this season, but has not scored.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
- Dunn's shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are giving up 99 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Dunn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:07
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|25:06
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:21
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|25:08
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|23:24
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|25:09
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|23:22
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|22:22
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.