Can we anticipate Vince Dunn lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Dunn stats and insights

  • Dunn has scored in four of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Lightning this season, but has not scored.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
  • Dunn's shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On defense, the Lightning are giving up 99 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Dunn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:07 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 25:06 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:21 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 25:08 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:24 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 25:09 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:14 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 2 1 1 23:22 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:05 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 22:22 Home W 4-3 SO

Kraken vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

