Should you wager on Will Borgen to find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Will Borgen score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Borgen stats and insights

  • Borgen is yet to score through 27 games this season.
  • In one game against the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
  • Borgen has zero points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have conceded 99 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Borgen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:26 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:46 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:30 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:53 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 20:12 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:34 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:45 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:04 Home W 4-3 SO

Kraken vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

