Best Bets, Odds for the 49ers vs. Seahawks Game – Week 14
Best bets are available as the Seattle Seahawks (6-6) enter a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (9-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Levi's Stadium on a three-game losing streak.
When is 49ers vs. Seahawks?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The 49ers are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 6.3 more points in the model than BetMGM (19.8 to 13.5).
- The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the 49ers an 88.9% chance to win.
- The 49ers have won nine of the 12 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (75%).
- San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.
- The Seahawks have won one of the six games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Seattle has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +550 odds on them winning this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: San Francisco (-13.5)
- The 49ers are 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
- San Francisco has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.
- The Seahawks have covered the spread six times this season (6-5-1).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (46)
- Between them, these two teams average 5.3 more points per game (51.3) than this game's total (46).
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 40 points per game, 6.0 less than the over/under for this matchup.
- The 49ers have hit the over in six of their 12 games with a set total (50%).
- Out of the Seahawks' 12 games with a set total, six have hit the over (50%).
Christian McCaffrey Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|12
|86
|12
|35.8
|5
Geno Smith Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|12
|243.2
|15
|7.7
|1
