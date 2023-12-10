The Seattle Kraken, Alexander Wennberg included, will play the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Wennberg in that upcoming Kraken-Wild matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Wennberg has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 18:25 on the ice per game.

In three of 28 games this year, Wennberg has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 11 of 28 games this season, Wennberg has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Wennberg has an assist in eight of 28 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Wennberg's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Wennberg has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 86 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 28 Games 3 11 Points 2 3 Goals 2 8 Assists 0

