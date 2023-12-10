When Colby Parkinson suits up for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 14 matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers (on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Colby Parkinson score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

Parkinson's 14 grabs have led to 150 yards (15 per game). He has been targeted 20 times.

Parkinson, in nine games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Colby Parkinson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 1 8 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 2 41 0 Week 3 Panthers 4 3 38 0 Week 4 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 3 19 0 Week 7 Cardinals 2 2 26 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 1 6 0 Week 10 Commanders 1 1 3 0 Week 12 49ers 1 1 9 0

